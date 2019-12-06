Left Menu
Retired teacher arrested for killing wife, daughter-in-law over suspicion of illicit affairs

  New Delhi
  Updated: 06-12-2019 21:23 IST
  Created: 06-12-2019 21:23 IST
A 64-year-old retired teacher was arrested on Friday for allegedly killing his wife and daughter-in-law in Rohini here suspecting them of being in illicit relationships, police said. The accused, identified as Satish Chaudhary, is a resident of Shiv Apartments in Rohini Sector-4, they said.

He did meditation before the killings, police said. On Friday at 5.55 am, Satish's younger son Saurabh Chaudhary (30) informed police about the incident, a police officer said.

Saurabh had suffered injuries while trying to save the victims, he added. The accused, a retired private teacher, has been apprehended and the weapon of offence, a kitchen knife, recovered, police said.

At around 5.30 am, Satish entered the room where his wife, Snehlata Chaudhary (62), and daughter-in-law, Pragya Chaudhary (35), were sleeping with Pragya's five-year-old daughter and one-year-old son. Before entering their bedroom, Satish first locked the room of Saurabh. He attacked Snehlata on her abdomen, but she fled towards Saurabh's room and unlocked it to save herself, police said.

In the meantime, Satish attacked Pragya multiple times. Saurabh intervened and tried to save her and he suffered injuries on his left hand. He took the children and Pragya out of the room and locked his father, they said. Thereafter, he informed police at around 5.55 am about the incident, police said.

"When police reached the spot, they found Pragya, an air hostess with Indigo Airlines, and Snehlata, who was a retired DTC employee, in a pool of blood," said S D Mishra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini). The accused suspected that his wife and daughter-in-law were in illicit relationships with other men and stopped communicating with them, police said.

Police said they reached the spot and rushed the victims to a hospital where they were declared brought dead. Saurabh left his niece and nephew at their neighbour's house and rushed to the hospital, they said.

Their bodies have been kept in a mortuary at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital for post-mortem, which will be conducted on Saturday, they said. Pragya's husband Gaurav Chaudhary is a software engineer and is currently living in Singapore. They were married around six years ago, police said.

A family member of Pragya said she was an air hostess and they were planning to move to Gurgaon, they said. Satish during interrogation said he was worried and upset that his family was planning to shift to another place. He killed the women as he thought they would continue their illicit relationships, the officer said.

Police said that Gaurav has been informed about the incident and he is returning home. Saurabh is unmarried and works as a software engineer in Bangalore. He had come to Delhi to visit his family, they said.

A case under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Vijay Vihar police station, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

