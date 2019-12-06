Four IAS officers in Gujarat promoted to ACS rank

Four IAS officers in Gujarat, including the Chairperson of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Anita Karwal, were promoted to the rank of Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) on Friday. Karwal, a 1988-batch officer, is currently on deputation at the Centre.

As per the notification issued by the state government, the services of Karwal will continue to be placed at the disposal of the Indian government, which means she will continue to be at the same post till she is transferred by the Centre. The other three officers who have been promoted are: Managing Director of Gujarat State Warehousing Corporation (GSWC) Sanjay Nandan, Chief Executive Officer of Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA) Anuradha Mall and Principal Secretary in Energy and Petrochemical Department of the Gujarat government Panjak Joshi.

The three officers will continue at the same post, which they are presently serving, the notification said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)