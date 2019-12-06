Left Menu
JKNPP calls for 'Jammu bandh' on Dec 7 against internet blockade, Samba toll plaza

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  Updated: 06-12-2019 22:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 22:11 IST
JKNPP calls for 'Jammu bandh' on Dec 7 against internet blockade, Samba toll plaza

The JKNPP on Friday called for a 'Jammu bandh' on December 7 to protest the internet blockade following the abrogation of certain provisions of Article 370 and the setting up of a toll plaza at Sarore. The Congress said it will support the 'bandh'.

"We appeal to the people to participate in the peaceful bandh tomorrow (Saturday) against the authoritarian moves of the government. Over 34 organisations, including traders, transporters and students are supporting our 'bandh' call," Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) chariman Harsh Dev said. He accused the government of "ruthlessly suppressing" the genuine aspirations of the "nationalist" people of the Jammu region.

"It is an insult to the people of Jammu who are being subjected to an internet gag and a communication blockade," he added. Internet services in Jammu and Kashmir have been suspended since August 5, when the Centre revoked the erstwhile state's special status under Article 370 and announced the decision to bifurcate it into two Union territories.

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, in response to a written question in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, said the restrictions had been imposed to check aggressive anti-India social media posts being pushed from Pakistan to instigate the youth in the valley. Referring to newly set up toll plaza at Sarore in Samba district, Dev said the city of temples was being converted into a "city of toll plazas".

The toll plaza at Sarore was inaugurated by the National Highway Authority of India on October 11, drawing a strong reaction from the people from all sections of the society and political parties. Private buses stayed off the roads for days as transporters went on a strike and staged demonstrations at different places against the setting up of the toll plaza.

A Congress spokesperson said the party will support the 'bandh' call given by the JKNPP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

