Lithuania, India know little about each other, more needs to done: Lithuanian foreign secy

  PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 06-12-2019 22:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 22:24 IST
India and Lithuania have strong cultural links but very little is known about one country in the other, Lithuanian foreign secretary Laimonas Talat-Kelpsa said here today. He said this during an interaction held after the launch of the Hindi version of the book 'The History of Lithuania' in the presence of former Union minister M J Akbar, among others.

"Very little is known about India in Lithuania, besides the notion of it being a land of Sanskrit language, yoga and Mahatma Gandhi. Same goes about knowledge of Lithuania in India, which is far less," the Lithuanian foreign secretary said in response to a question. He said, however, the book in Hindi will enrich the knowledge of Indians about Lithuania.

"We launched the English and Lithuanian version of the book in 2013 when Lithuania assumed the presidency of EU. The English version was launched when the Indian vice president visited our country this year and today the Hindi version got released. This book will act as bridge between the two cultures," Talat-Kelpsa said. Asked if there were plans to translate it into other regional languages of India, he answered in affirmative.

The Lithuanian foreign secretary said, Gandhi by virtue of his connection with Herman Kallenbach is known a lot in his country. "Gandhi and Sanskrit linguistic roots are two important factors that bind the two countries, but more needs to done, so that both countries know each other better," he told PTI after the interaction.

Akbar also lauded the book and said it will act as "bridge between the two countries". The book is a concise compilation of articles by leading Lithuanian historians of the history of the Lithuanian state in its European, political and cultural context from its beginnings till today, the Lithuanian Embassy said.

It has been an effective tool to publicise the Lithuanian history in the world and has been translated into 14-odd languages so far, including German, Spanish, French and Russian, it said. The book is an indispensable instrument to reflect on LithuaniaIndia bilateral relations and foster them further, the embassy said

"Lithuania and India will soon celebrate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations, but in fact Lithuania's ties with India can be traced back to the early years of human civilisation. "The most distinct example being the kinship of Lithuanian and Sanskrit languages with estimation of over 1,500 common words like devas - dievas, sapne - sapnai, aankhe - akys," it added.

