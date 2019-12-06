Mahua Milan become 5500th railway station to get free Wi-Fi

Mahua Milan of East Central Railway became 5500th railway station of the country where free public Wi-Fi, Railwire, has been provided by RailTel. To transform the railway stations into the hub of digital inclusion, Indian Railways mandated RailTel, a Miniratna PSU under Ministry of Railways, to provide free high-speed Wi-Fi at the Railway stations.

"The journey started in January 2016 from the financial capital of India - Mumbai Central station and in a span of 46 months, RailTel has successfully provided Wi-Fi at 5500 stations across the country," an official release said. Along the journey, RailTel has roped in patterns like Google, Tata Trust, PGCIL for some parts of the project and also got funding from Department of Telecom USOF for 200 stations. The Wi-Fi is being provided under the brand name of Railwire- the retail broadband service of RailTel.

Speaking about the journey, RailTel CMD Puneet Chawla said, "The station Wi-Fi has become really popular amongst the people and the number of users and the data consumption is only growing day by day. The month of October'19 saw total of 1.5 crores of user logins in 'RailWire' Wi-Fi services across all stations consuming 10242TB of data." (ANI)

