CCB raids Bangalore Turf Club, seizes Rs 96 lakh cash
Central Crime Branch (CCB) conducted raid at Bangalore Turf Club on complaints received about cheating and seized Rs 96 lakhs cash during the raid.
The complaint was regarding cheating done by bookies and owners. (ANI)
