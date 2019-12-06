12-year-old girl raped in her home

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped at her home in Kanjirappally in the district, police said here on Friday. the accused was on the run and efforts were on to nab him, police said, but declined to give more details.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening when the girl was alone at her home fter returning from school. The accused reached her home at 4.30 PM, introducing himself as her brother's friend and asked for water to drink.

He then forced his way broke into the house and raped the girl, police said. the girl, an eighth standard student, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said..

