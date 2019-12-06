Left Menu
Woman dancer from Mumbai `raped' by three men in Chhattisgarh

A 27-year-old Mumbai-based dancer, hired for performing at a wedding, was allegedly raped by three men in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, the police said on Friday. The incident took place on Ahiwara Road near Kumhari town on the night of December 4, they said.

A case was registered against Kamlesh, Raj and Kabir for allegedly raping the woman, while one Sonu Kumar was booked for criminal conspiracy for allegedly helping them, said an official of Supela police station. Of the accused, Kamlesh and Raj were arrested on Thursday, he said.

As per the woman's complaint, Kumar had invited her to perform at a wedding, and she arrived at Bhilai in Durg district on November 28. After the event was over on December 3, she was to leave for Mumbai on December 4, the police official said.

On the evening of December 4, Kamlesh, Raj and Kabir offered to drop her at Raipur in a car. They allegedly stopped the car at secluded place on Ahiwara Road and raped her. Later they drove her to Raipur, the complaint said.

The woman managed to reach Bhilai late on the same night, and lodged a case against them at Supela police station. Efforts were on to arrest Kabir and Kumar, the police official added..

