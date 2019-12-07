Left Menu
Hyderabad encounter will send a strong message against rapists: DCW chief

(Eds: Combining related stories) New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Delhi Commission For Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal on Friday said the Hyderabad encounter would send out a strong message, but rued that there were still thousands of rape victims, awaiting justice.

Four accused of raping and murdering of a 25-year-old woman Hyderabad veterinarian were killed in an alleged exchange of fire with police in the morning. Maliwal, who is sitting on an indefinite hunger strike at Samta Sthal to press for a legal provision for speedy justice and capital punishment to rapists within six months of their crime, also received support from Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who met her and appealed to end her fast.

Rajmani Patel, a Rajya Sabha MP from the Congress, also came to meet Maliwal. Patel expressed concern over the rising cases of rape in the country and congratulated Maliwal on her campaign.

He also assured the forum that he would strongly raise in the House the issue of women's safety and security. Maliwal, whose hunger strike entered the fourth day on Friday, said it is obvious that the police will resort to an encounter if the rapists were trying to run away.

"Now if the rapists were trying to runaway, police obviously will have to do an encounter. That is exactly why we are appealing to the Centre to create a strong system in the country where rapists, specially in such serious cases, are given death penalty within six months after following all due court processes," she said. Stressing that there should be certainty and swiftness in punishment in all cases, she said one does not know the circumstances which led to the killings of the four accused of raping the Hyderabad veterinary doctor.

"Whether they were actually trying to run away or the police was so fed up thinking that while we have caught the culprits, it will take several years to punish them... "Maybe they were angry and they did not want them to live off taxpayers' money," she said.

She said "there are thousands of 'Nirbhayas' (a name coined by Indian media to refer to rape victims), who are still awaiting justice". "At the end of the day, there will be a strong message and people will feel justice was done. We want this country to run through a system, " she said.

Women from different corners of the country are coming to meet Maliwal. Maliwal also received support from celebrities like Javed Jaffrey, Raghu Ram, TV actress Avika Gor, on social media.

On Saturday, a candlelight march will be taken out from Rajghat to India Gate in solidarity with Maliwal's movement. PTI SLB RAX

RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

