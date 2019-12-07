Darbhanga: Tempo driver held for raping 5-yr-old girl

A man was arrested for raping a 5-year-old girl here in Darbhanga, police said. The accused was identified as Tettar Sahani, a resident of Bhawanpur village under limits of Sadar Police Station.

Sahani, who is an auto driver, saw the girl playing with her friend and when he found that there was no one around he abducted the child and took her to a secluded place in his tempo. Deputy superintendent of police Anoj Kumar took the cognisance of the matter and said: "A five-year-old girl has been raped in the Sadar police station area. The girl was raped and she is currently undergoing treatment. The accused abducted the child while she was playing outside her house. He took her to a garden and left her there after raping her."

Later, when the child's parents found that their daughter is missing, they started searching for her. After a few hours, they found the girl in a very poor condition. She was weeping and blood was spattering her tiny legs. When police were informed about the incident, the station in-charge of the Sadar police station with the help of the woman police officer shifted the rape victim to a hospital for medical aid.

An FIR has been registered and further action is being taken against the accused. (ANI)

