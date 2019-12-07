MP: Impostor 'officer' who fled away with two Army assault rifles caught in CCTV camera

The man, who posed as an Army officer and fled away with two INSAS assault rifles belonging to the sentries guarding the Army Education Corps (AEC) Training Centre in Pachmari on Friday, was caught on CCTV camera installed in the restaurant.

The man in the black shirt had fled away with two INSAS assault rifles belonging to the sentries guarding the (AEC) Training Centre here, Army said. According to sources, the incident had occurred between 3 am to 4 am on Friday, when an unknown person asked the sentries to call their superior.Army sources confirmed that the unknown individual posed as a military officer and asked the sentries to call their superior posing as the Duty Officer there.When the sentries returned to their post, they could not locate the person and realised that he escaped with two INSAS rifles, four magazines and at least 20 rounds.Following the incident, the local civil authorities have also joined the probe. (ANI)

