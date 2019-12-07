Bulandshahr: 14-year-old gang-raped; 4 minors arrested

Three minors have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping their 14-year-old relative in Pahasu area of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, police said.

The incident took place on December 3. The police have also arrested one other minor for posting the video of the incident on the internet.

"Case has been registered. Police arrested all four accused within two hours," said Santosh Kumar Singh, SSP, Bulandshahr. (ANI)

