Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priyanka Gandhi blames UP govt for not giving security to Unnao victim

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 11:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 11:04 IST
Priyanka Gandhi blames UP govt for not giving security to Unnao victim

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday questioned the Uttar Pradesh government as to why the Unnao gang rape victim was not given security keeping in mind a similar incident that took place earlier in the same district. In a tweet, she said: "Why the victim of Unnao gangrape case was not given security keeping in mind an earlier incident of Unnao? What action has been taken on the police official who refused to register an FIR? What steps are being taken by the government to stop crime against the women, which take place on a daily basis?"

She was referring to another such alleged attack in the district in July when the car in which a woman, who had accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar of raping her, was hit by a truck. In another tweet Priyanka Gandhi said: "I pray to God to give courage to the family members of Unnao victim."

The Congress general secretary also went on to say that it is everyone's collective failure as a society that the victim was not able to get justice. "At the social level, we all are guilty, but at the same time, this also points out to the hollow law and order mechanism in UP," she tweeted.

The 23-year-old rape victim from Unnao, airlifted to Delhi and admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital here after she was set ablaze allegedly by five persons including two men accused of raping her, died on Friday night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Girl's father, brother acquitted of charge of raping her

A Delhi court has acquitted the father and the brother of a girl of the charges of repeatedly raping her, saying it was improbable that she could have been raped in the presence of several family members. The court also based its acquittal ...

Rape attempt made on 3-year-old girl; locals save minor

A rape attempt was made on a three-year-old girl in a village under Makhi police station area in Unnao, police said Saturday. The minor was playing near her house on Friday when a youth of a neighbouring village tried to rape her in an adjo...

Strengthen your practice with Bajaj Finserv's Business Loan for Doctors

Pune Maharashtra India, Dec 7 ANIBusinessWire India Having your practice can be immensely gratifying, but it also demands 100 per cent of your time and resources as youre playing the role of a business person too. Be it managing salaries, c...

Saudi Air Force trainee kills three at US naval base

A member of the Saudi Air Force training to be a pilot opened fire in a classroom building at a US naval Station with a handgun, killing three people and injuring eight others before being shot dead by police with officials investigating wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019