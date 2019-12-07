Dead fishes found floating in Ganga canal; probe on
Thousands of dead fishes were found floating in the Ganga canal in Hastinapur area of Muzaffarnagar district, police said Saturday. A forest department officials said they suspect that someone brought the dead fishes in a tanker and threw them in the canal.
An investigation is underway, the official added. ABH
ABH
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hastinapur
- Muzaffarnagar district