Dead fishes found floating in Ganga canal; probe on

Thousands of dead fishes were found floating in the Ganga canal in Hastinapur area of Muzaffarnagar district, police said Saturday. A forest department officials said they suspect that someone brought the dead fishes in a tanker and threw them in the canal.

An investigation is underway, the official added. ABH

ABH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)