Couple killed as four-wheeler hits motorcycle, 2 kids injured

A couple was killed and their two minor children were injured after their motorcycle was hit by a four-wheeler here, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred in Gittikhadan area of the city on Friday night.

The deceased were identified as Kapil Bodele (35), who worked as a sanitation worker in a college, and his wife Sapna (34), police said. The family had gone to Chicholi Buddha Vihar on a motorcycle to pay tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his 63rd death anniversary, a police official said.

"On the way back, a four-wheeler coming from the opposite direction, rammed into their motorcycle near Katol Naka. The couple died on the spot, while their children- eight-year-old son and six-year-old daughter- suffered minor injuries," he said. The children were rushed to a local hospital.

An offence under IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) and under the Motor Vehicles Act was registered against the unidentified driver of the four-wheeler..

