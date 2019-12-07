Kerala: Minor girl raped in Kottayam; 1 detained
A minor girl was allegedly raped by a man, who entered her house on the pretext of asking for a glass of water, in Kanjirapally area of Kottayam.
Police has detained a person in this regard and registered case under the POCSO Act.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
