Kerala: Walayar sisters' rape-murder accused thrashed by mob

C Madhu, one of the accused in 2017 Walayar minors rape and death case was allegedly thrashed by a group of people on Saturday. He has been admitted to a hospital in Palakkad. Further details are awaited.

The case relates to mysterious death and alleged sexual exploitation of two minor siblings at Walayar town in Palakkad district in 2017. While one of them allegedly committed suicide, the second one was later found dead.

A POCSO court in Palakkad had, in October, acquitted three accused in the case after the prosecution failed to establish their involvement in the crime. Last month, the Kerala government announced a judicial probe into the case. (ANI)

