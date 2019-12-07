Left Menu
Mayawati urges SC to take cognizance of rising incidents of crime against women

  PTI
  • |
  Lucknow
  • |
  Updated: 07-12-2019 15:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 15:39 IST
BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday urged the Supreme Court to take suo moto cognizance of the growing incidents of crime against women and direct the Centre to take prompt steps for effectively checking them. Launching a scathing attack on the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, she said incidents of rape, murder and molestation are taking place all over the country, but in UP, such cases have been "excessive".

"It is a matter of deep regret that during the past some years, especially since the BJP government has come to power, women are not safe. This is not the only incident, in UP I said it yesterday also that there is not a day when there is not an incident of rape and murder, attempt to rape or molestation," Mayawati said at a press conference here. "They are taking place all over the country but in UP, such cases have been excessive. My party believes that till the state governments do not deal with the criminal elements promptly and sternly they cannot be checked," she said.

Mayawati's remarks came after the death of Unnao rape victim in a Delhi hospital. The 23-year-old woman was set afire by five men, including her two alleged rapists, on Thursday morning when she was going to Rae Bareli to attend a court hearing in the case filed by her. One of the two men accused of raping her last year was granted bail about 10 days ago. The other man had been on the run. All the five men involved in the Thursday attack have been arrested.

"If the Supreme Court take note of the growing cases of crime against women on its own and direct the Centre to take action, I think then it (Centre) would come into action mode," the BSP chief said. "Parliament is in session and the Central government need to take cognizance of these cases and frame strict law for controlling it, but the Centre does not seem to be in action mode. My party wants the Supreme Court to take it seriously. First Hyderabad and now in Unnao , such cases have been taking place continuously," she said.

The BSP president asked the UP government to ensure "proper justice" to the family of Unnao rape victim. The death of the 23-year-old woman is extremely painful and the BSP is with the victim's family in this hour of grief, she said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The UP government should take special initiative soon to provide proper justice to the victim's family. This is the demand of justice and people." "To prevent such traumatic incidents all over the country, including in UP, state governments should create fear of law among people and in view of the incidents, the Centre should also make a law to ensure strict punishment by hanging to death within a stipulated time-frame," Mayawati said in another tweet.

The BSP chief said she has sought time from UP Governor Anandiben Patel and will urge her to ask the state government to ensure justice to the family. "I want to request the governor of the state to discharge her constitutional duty and take action," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

