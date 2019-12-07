Left Menu
Indore: Lawyers at Mhow court attempt to thrash accused in minor's rape case

Lawyers at the Mhow court premises here on Saturday attempted to thrash an accused who was brought to the court in connection with a hearing in a rape case with a minor girl.

Police personnel trying to rescue the accuse from the lawyers in Mhow (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Lawyers at the Mhow court premises here on Saturday attempted to thrash an accused who was brought to the court in connection with a hearing in a rape case with a minor girl. As seen in a video from the court's premises, the accused person's face was covered with a black cloth by the police personnel who covered him while trying to rescue him from the clutches of the angry lawyers.

Ankit, who is accused of the rape and murder of a four-year-old child in Indore district, was attacked by the angry lawyers while leaving the court after hearing. The accused was taken on remand for three days by the police following his arrest. Today, after the remand was over, he was presented by the police in the Mhow court, which ordered the accused to be sent to jail. (ANI)

