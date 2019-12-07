Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hornbill festival is the ambassador of Nagaland: Singh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kohima
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 16:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 16:11 IST
Hornbill festival is the ambassador of Nagaland: Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said Nagaland has become the ambassador of North East region to the whole of India through the Hornbill Festival. Singh who visited the Hornbill festival ground here congratulated the Nagaland government for successfully hosting the festival for 20 years.

The Hornbill festival is held every year from December 1 to 10. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given highest priority towards the development of North East region by visiting the North East more than 30 times.

Singh, the Union Minister of Development of North Eastern Region hoped that Nagaland through the Hornbill festival will become the "torchbearer" of the new cultural journey of North East. Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju who also visited the festival ground on Saturday said the Hornbill festival is not only a celebration of festival but the spirit depicting the rich cultural heritage of Naga people.

"People across the world have started to study the Hornbill festival," he said, adding that the Hornbill festival is a rare occasion where everyone can enjoy the ethnicity of the Nagas at one place. The Union Sports minister said his ministry will promote adventure activity in Nagaland as the state has the potential to become an adventure hub which will generate employment for the youths.

Rijiju said his ministry would promote tribal sports culture in North East, as the tribal community have various indigenous sports. Over 1.9 lakh visitors including 2000 foreigners have visited the Hornbill festival ground till Saturday, officials said.

The Hornbill festival will end on December 10..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Rights of locals will be protected to maximum limits: J-K BJP

Amidst growing demand for domicile certificate and job protection following abrogation of Article 370 provisions, the BJPs Jammu and Kashmir unit on Saturday assured the people that their rights would be protected to permissible maximum lim...

Germany's SPD slip in polls after choosing new leftist leaders

Support for Germanys Social Democrats SPD has fallen after members last week chose as leaders a leftist duo who are sceptical about remaining in government with Chancellor Angela Merkels conservatives, a poll showed on Saturday. At a party ...

Cricket-Fawad back in Pakistan test squad after decade in the wilderness

Fawad Alam returned from a decade in the test wilderness on Saturday after Pakistan recalled the middle-order batsman for the two-match home series against Sri Lanka later this month. The 34-year-old replaced Iftikhar Ahmed, who managed onl...

Ghanian man held in Goa with cocaine

A man from Ghana in Africa was arrested on Saturday in Goas Calangute area with nine grams of cocaine, police said. Jackson Gabriel 29 was held by a Calangute police team led by Inspector Nolasco Raposo after a specific tip off, an officia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019