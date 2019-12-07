'Swachh Bharat' has become people's movement: Rajnath
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' has become a people's movement in the country, which is a "big achievement" of the Modi government. Addressing an event in Delhi Cantonment area here, Rajnath said children have become the ambassadors of 'Swachhta' (cleanliness).
He also flagged off a special plogging awareness drive and said people have understood the downside of using plastic. Later, he also participated in the drive. The defence minister said people's participation has continuously been increasing in the 'Swachhta Abhiyan'.
"Mahatma Gandhi had launched a campaign for the independence of the country, which we know as 'Satyagraha' movement. Now Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a campaign of 'Swachhta', which is known as 'Swachagarh' and it's success is being seen across the country," Singh said. Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik, who was also present at the event, appealed to people not to use plastic in their daily routine.
