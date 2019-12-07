Hotelier shot at in Ambala City

A hotelier was shot at allegedly by two unidentified motorcycle-borne persons at Ambala City, police said on Saturday. Hotelier Rajesh Ahuluwaila sustained a bullet injury on the upper part of his forehead and was rushed to the PGIMER in Chandigarh after the incident on Friday night, they said.

Police said that Rajesh was returning home after closing his hotel around at 11.30 pm on Friday when the accused stopped his car near City Plaza in the area. When he came out of the car, they fired at him and escaped.

Rajesh was initially rushed to the local Civil Hospital, from where he was taken to the PGIMER in serious condition. Ambala Superintendent of Police Abhishek Jorwal said police had collected the footage of CCTV cameras installed near City Plaza.

In the footage, the accused, one of them wearing a helmet, were spotted chasing the car. The SP said the face of the other accused could not be seen properly in the footage due to darkness.

Jorwal said a case had been registered in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)