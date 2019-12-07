Left Menu
Development News Edition

Criticism is not best form of correction: CJI SA Bobde

Criticism is not the best form of correction as it can be damaging and discouraging, said Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde here on Saturday, while speaking at an event here on Saturday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jodhpur (Rajasthan)
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 16:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 16:55 IST
Criticism is not best form of correction: CJI SA Bobde
CJI SA Bobde. Image Credit: ANI

Criticism is not the best form of correction as it can be damaging and discouraging, said Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde here on Saturday, while speaking at an event here on Saturday. "In know, there are people who believe that criticism is the best form of correction. With utmost respect, I do not agree. Criticism can be damaging. Criticism can be discouraging," said Chief Justice Bobde.

"A healthy solution of problems arrived at impersonally is probably the best way," he added. In the backdrop of the police encounter of four accused of gang-rape and murder of Telangana veterinarian, CJI Bobde said that justice must never take the form of revenge.

"Recent events in the country have sparked off the old debate with new vigour. There is no doubt that the criminal justice system must reconsider its position and attitude towards laxity and eventual time it takes to dispose-off criminal matters," he said. "But I don't think justice can ever be or ought to be instant and justice must never ever take the form of revenge. I believe justice loses its character of justice if it becomes revenge," added he.

"There is no doubt that the criminal justice system must reconsider its position and attitude towards laxity and eventual time it takes to dispose-off criminal matters," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Ghanian man held in Goa with cocaine

A man from Ghana in Africa was arrested on Saturday in Goas Calangute area with nine grams of cocaine, police said. Jackson Gabriel 29 was held by a Calangute police team led by Inspector Nolasco Raposo after a specific tip off, an officia...

Lithuania expecting PM Modi will visit Baltic country: Lithuanian foreign secy

Describing India-Lithuania relationship as a very positive one, Lithuanian Foreign Secretary Laimonas Talat-Kelpsa has said his country expects that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Baltic nation, giving a boost to the bilateral ...

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm. DEL39 LD CJI Justice can never be instant, loses its character when it becomes revenge CJI Jodhpur In the backdrop of the Hyderabad rape-murder incident and gunning do...

Tammy Abraham is a goalscorer: N'Golo Kante

Chelseas NGolo Kante said that his teammate Tammy Abraham is a goalscorer and can score at any time. Im not surprised because you can see that hes a goalscorer and he can score at any time. From training with him, I just knew what he was, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019