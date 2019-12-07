Left Menu
Hornbill festival is the ambassador of Nagaland: Singh

  Kohima
  Updated: 07-12-2019 17:12 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said Nagaland has become the ambassador of North East region to the whole of India through the Hornbill Festival. Singh who visited the Hornbill festival ground here congratulated the Nagaland government for successfully hosting the festival for 20 years.

The Hornbill festival is held every year from December 1 to 10. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given highest priority towards the development of North East region by visiting the North East more than 30 times.

Singh, the Union Minister of Development of North Eastern Region hoped that Nagaland through the Hornbill festival will become the "torchbearer" of the new cultural journey of North East. Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju who also visited the festival ground on Saturday said the Hornbill festival is not only a celebration of festival but the spirit depicting the rich cultural heritage of Naga people.

"People across the world have started to study the Hornbill festival," he said, adding that the Hornbill festival is a rare occasion where everyone can enjoy the ethnicity of the Nagas at one place. The Union Sports minister said his ministry will promote adventure activity in Nagaland as the state has the potential to become an adventure hub which will generate employment for the youths.

Rijiju said his ministry would promote tribal sports culture in North East, as the tribal community have various indigenous sports. Over 1.09 lakh visitors including 2,000 foreigners have visited the Hornbill festival ground till Saturday, officials said.

The Hornbill festival will end on December 10..

