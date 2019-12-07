Left Menu
Four Afghans held with over Rs 35 lakh foreign currency at Delhi airport

Four Afghan travellers have been apprehended with over Rs 35 lakh foreign currency by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport, officials said on Saturday. They said the passengers, bound for Kabul, had allegedly hidden USD 49,860 and over Rs 1 lakh in books and slippers kept in their baggae.

The total foreign currency is worth over Rs 35 lakh, they said. The four persons, identified as Abdul Salam Ghiasi, Ruhullah Amin, Mohammad Baqir Hassan and Aminullah Rohani, were intercepted on Friday at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The passengers, holding Afghanistan passports, were handed over to Customs authorities as they could not explain the reason for carrying such high volume of currency. PTI NES RCJ

