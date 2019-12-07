Left Menu
Tributes paid to martyrs on National Flag Day

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 18:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 18:37 IST
Three former chiefs of the Indian armed forces on Saturday paid tributes to martyrs at the War Memorial here to mark National Flag Day and setting the stage for the three-day Military Literature Festival from December 13. The former service chiefs--General V P Malik, Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa and Admiral Sunil Lanba -- laid wreaths to honour the supreme sacrifice made by soldiers while defending the sovereignty and integrity of the nation.

The guard of honour was presented by a Punjab Police contingent. Police jawans played the piper band on the occasion, at which NCC cadets from the Punjab and Haryana Directorate, students from local city schools and people offered respects to the martyrs.

After the wreath-laying ceremony, the former service chiefs, along with Lt Gen T S Shergil (retd), senior adviser to the Punjab chief minister, flagged off the 'Bravehearts Motorcycle Ride', lauding the participants for their endeavour to disseminate the message of fight against drug abuse, an official statement said. As many as 425 drivers, including veteran defence personnel, urged the youth to shun drugs and live their lives with verve, vigour and dignity.       The Military Literature Festival, a joint initiative of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who is also a military historian; and Governor V P Singh Badnore in collaboration with the Western Command, was in its third glorious year, the statement read.

