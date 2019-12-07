Goa police apprehend Ghana national for illegally possessing nine grams cocaine

Goa Police on Saturday apprehended a Ghana national for illegally possessing nine grams cocaine making it the 40th such case under the Calangute Police Station this year. The man, identified as 29-year-old Jackson Gabriel, was arrested by a team of Calangute in the wee hours on Saturday morning.

"In the continuing drive against narcotic drugs, Calangute Police team apprehended accused person near Palmarinha Resorts, Porbhawaddo, Calangute in the wee hours of the morning of Saturday for illegal possessing 9 grams cocaine," a police statement said. The cocaine, kept in a scooter, has been estimated to be worth Rs 90,000.

Police officials said it is the 40th narcotic drugs case registered at Calangute Police Station this year. "The Goa Police is committed towards zero tolerance of drugs and our action against drugs and other illegalities will continue. Further investigation in this case is underway," the statement said

Police had on Friday apprehended a Nigerian national for illegally possessing 10 grams cocaine and 49 grams charas. (ANI)

