Academic interest of students should not be harmed by protest: JNU Teachers Federation

Amid the protests by the students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the JNU Teachers Federation (JNUTF) on Saturday appealed to allow students to appear for their midterms, sessionals and end-year examinations, stating that "the academic interest of students should not be harmed". In a press statement, JNUTF said: "We are extremely concerned about the dangers the students are facing due to the anarchy created by the agitating students. The End-Semester examinations are scheduled to begin next week, but the students who wish to participate in their regular academic activities and writing their exams and term papers are being coerced and threatened to boycott it against their will."

It further appealed the administration to ensure the school buildings, classrooms, faculty offices and laboratories are accessible for the smooth conduct of the examinations. It also appealed to the students to appear for the examinations, in the interest of their academic future. JNUTF also alleged that JNU Teachers Association (JNUTA) has been instigating the current agitation and has also been encouraging the students to boycott their academic activities. It also said JNUTA office bearers have failed miserably in discharging their primary duty of raising the concerns towards the welfare of JNU teachers.

"JNUTF believes that rather than spreading misinformation regarding the changes in the hostel manual and the possible consequences of boycotting End-Semester examinations the JNUTA office bearers should introspect on their pernicious behaviour and refrain from playing their dangerous political game at the cost of the future of the innocent students," said the JNUTF in a press statement. It also condemned the actions of JNUTA, stating that "attempted to vitiate the democratic institution of JNU by misguiding the students in their mode of protest."

The JNUTF also congratulated the teachers of the University of Delhi for keeping the interest of teachers paramount in the case of ad-hoc teachers. The students are on protest after JNU administration gave its nod to the new hostel manual, including fee hike. Several cases have been registered against the students for vandalism and more since the start of the protest. (ANI)

