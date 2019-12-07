Left Menu
Development News Edition

Academic interest of students should not be harmed by protest: JNU Teachers Federation

Amid the protests by the students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the JNU Teachers Federation (JNUTF) on Saturday appealed to allow students to appear for their midterms, sessionals and end-year examinations, stating that "the academic interest of students should not be harmed".

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 18:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 18:59 IST
Academic interest of students should not be harmed by protest: JNU Teachers Federation
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the protests by the students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the JNU Teachers Federation (JNUTF) on Saturday appealed to allow students to appear for their midterms, sessionals and end-year examinations, stating that "the academic interest of students should not be harmed". In a press statement, JNUTF said: "We are extremely concerned about the dangers the students are facing due to the anarchy created by the agitating students. The End-Semester examinations are scheduled to begin next week, but the students who wish to participate in their regular academic activities and writing their exams and term papers are being coerced and threatened to boycott it against their will."

It further appealed the administration to ensure the school buildings, classrooms, faculty offices and laboratories are accessible for the smooth conduct of the examinations. It also appealed to the students to appear for the examinations, in the interest of their academic future. JNUTF also alleged that JNU Teachers Association (JNUTA) has been instigating the current agitation and has also been encouraging the students to boycott their academic activities. It also said JNUTA office bearers have failed miserably in discharging their primary duty of raising the concerns towards the welfare of JNU teachers.

"JNUTF believes that rather than spreading misinformation regarding the changes in the hostel manual and the possible consequences of boycotting End-Semester examinations the JNUTA office bearers should introspect on their pernicious behaviour and refrain from playing their dangerous political game at the cost of the future of the innocent students," said the JNUTF in a press statement. It also condemned the actions of JNUTA, stating that "attempted to vitiate the democratic institution of JNU by misguiding the students in their mode of protest."

The JNUTF also congratulated the teachers of the University of Delhi for keeping the interest of teachers paramount in the case of ad-hoc teachers. The students are on protest after JNU administration gave its nod to the new hostel manual, including fee hike. Several cases have been registered against the students for vandalism and more since the start of the protest. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 7-United States and Iran swap prisoners in rare act of cooperation

The United States and Iran each freed a prisoner on Saturday in a rare swap, an act of cooperation between two longtime foes whose ties have worsened since President Donald Trump took office.Trump said Xiyue Wang, a U.S. citizen held in Ira...

Disgruntled Khadse hints he may consider other options

Senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse issued a veiled warning to the party leadership on Saturday that he would look at other options if his humiliation continued. He also said that he had submitted to the party leadership evidence of anti-party...

Musk's defamation win may reset legal landscape for social media

Elon Musks daring has left its mark on electric cars and rockets, and now experts say the entrepreneur may have reshaped U.S. defamation law with his willingness to defend at a high-stakes trial a lawsuit over an off-the-cuff tweet. The vic...

UPDATE 1-Rocket hits Iraqi cleric's home following deadly Baghdad attack

A rocket fired from a drone targeted the home of populist Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr on Saturday, lawmakers from his Saeroon party said, following one of the capitals bloodiest nights in recent weeks. The drone attack, which caused little...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019