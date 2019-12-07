J-K: IED recovered, defused by security forces in Baramulla
Security forces recovered and defused an improvised explosive device (IED) in Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.
The bomb was found at Sopore-Kupwara highway, near Sagipora village in Baramulla, said police. (ANI)
