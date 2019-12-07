Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHRC team begins probe into police encounter in woman vet case

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 19:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 19:22 IST
NHRC team begins probe into police encounter in woman vet case

A seven-member NHRC committee on Saturday began its inquiry into the alleged police encounter in which all four accused in the rape and murder of a young veterinarian rape and murder were killed,visiting the mortuary at a state-run hospital in Mahabubnagar district, where their bodies ave been kept after post-mortem. The team, including a forensic medicine expert, examined the bodies and also visited Chattanpalli village, about 50 kms from here, the spot where the charred remains of the woman were found beneath a culvert on November 28, and also the encounter site nearby.

The investigative committee of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) came here to "note down the incident", and visited the mortuary and the scene of offence, DCP (Shamshabad Zone) N Prakash Reddy told reporters. "They visited the scene of the crime and are in the process of investigation," he said.

An expert who is part of the team that conducted the post-mortem said the NHRC team checked whether the post-mortem was conducted as per protocol or not, among others. He said the post mortem report would be prepared in two days.

The NHRC took cognisance of the encounter killings of the four accused in the case and ordered a probe on Friday. The apex human rights body in the country had said the encounter was a matter of concern and needed to be investigated carefully.

"The commission is of the opinion that this matter is required to be probed very carefully. Accordingly, it has asked its Director General (Investigation) to immediately send a team for a fact-finding, on-the-spot investigation into the matter," the NHRC said. The post-mortem of the four accused was done at the Government District Hospital in Mahabubnagar district and videographed.

The Telangana High Court had on Friday directed the state government to preserve the bodies of four accused till 8:00 PM on December 9. All the four accused were shot dead by police on Friday during a pre-dawn exchange of fire near Hyderabad.

The four were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the 25-year-old woman by smothering her and later torching the body after dumping it under the culvert. PTI VVK SJR APR APR APR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

AASU ups ante, says BJP using CAB for vote bank politics

The All Assam Students Union on Saturday alleged that the BJP-led central government is imposing the Citizenship Amendment Bill on the people of the Northeast for vote bank politics. The organisation also announced a series of agitations t...

Cong must be assertive, no delay in portfolio allocation:

Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan on Saturday said his party must be assertive and have a voice in decision making in the coalition government it is part of along with the Shiv Sena and NCP in Maharas...

Children of parents with depression at higher risk of structural differences in brains: Study

Generally, children receive traits from their parents. A new study has found that parents suffering from depression transfer the condition to offspring as structural differences in brains. It further states that the condition of depression ...

Karnataka: MoD organises cleanliness drive under 'Swachhta Pakhwada'

The Ministry of Defence has organised a cleanliness drive as part of the Swachhta Pakhwada. The drive began on December 1 and will conclude on December 15.According to a press release, the theme of the drive is Plastic se Raksha, Swachhta h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019