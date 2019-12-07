Left Menu
UP govt gives house under PMAY to Unnao victim's family

Uttar Pradesh government will allot a house to the family of Unnao victim under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), a state minister said on Saturday.

  Unnao (Uttar Pradesh)
  Updated: 07-12-2019 20:32 IST
UP Minister Kamal Rani Varun talking to reporters in Unnao on Saturday . Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh government will provide a house to the family of Unnao victim under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), a state minister said on Saturday. The state government has also announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the family.

"District Magistrate will give a cheque worth Rs 25 lakhs to Unnao rape victim's family as financial assistance. Also, as per the family's demand, a house will be allotted to them under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana," said State Minister Kamal Rani Varun, who visited the family on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Swami Prasad Maurya and Unnao MP Sakshi Maharaj also visited the victim's family along with Varun.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to constitute a fast track court so that accused in the case are brought to justice at the earliest. The Chief Minister has decided to give Rs 25 lakh as compensation to the family of the deceased from the CM's fund. The cheque will reach the victim's family by today evening," Maurya said. "The whole government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are with the family of the victim. Will ensure that justice is done in this case at the earliest and no culprit will be spared," he added.He said the government was prepared for any investigation desired by the victim's family.

Sakshi Maharaj said that no culprit will be spared and Unnao's name has been maligned by the incident. After battling for life at New Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, the Unnao rape victim, who was set ablaze while on her way to a court hearing on Thursday morning, died at 11:40 pm on Friday.

On Thursday, the 23-year-old was airlifted from Lucknow's SMC Government Hospital to Safdarjung Hospital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

