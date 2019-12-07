Bihar: Case filed against teacher for raping a minor girl

Bihar Police have registered a case against a teacher for allegedly raping a minor girl in Nirmali police station area in Bihar's Supaul district. The victim had submitted a written complaint to the police, where she stated that two men on Saturday abducted her from near her home and took her to a room near the old registry office.

The teacher identified as Shambhu allegedly assaulted and raped the minor. She further stated in her complaint that the accused has been threatening her, which frightened the family.

Speaking to ANI, Ramanand Kumar Kaushal, SSP, said, "We have taken the girl's statement and registered a case against the accused. The girl was taken to a hospital for a medical examination. Appropriate action will be taken against the accused." Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

