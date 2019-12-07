Incessant rainfall in Rameswaram caused waterlogging, hampering day to day life

Incessant rainfall in Tamil Nadu on Saturday caused severe waterlogging in Raja Nagar at Thangachimadam area which halted the normal life of the locals. Several houses in the area were seen half-submerged into the water.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorm accompanied by lightning was likely to take place at isolated places at Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and Lakshadweep. Heavy rains have lashed Tamil Nadu, with Rameswaram witnessing heavy waterlogging in the areas of Gandhi Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Annanagar and Muthuramalinga Thevar Nagar for the last few days. (ANI)

