UP becoming world's rape capital, total collapse of law and order in state: Congress

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 21:08 IST
  • Created: 07-12-2019 21:08 IST
The Congress attacked the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday over the death of the Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze, alleging that law-and-order situation has "completely collapsed" in the state which is becoming the world's "rape capital". Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate also demanded strict action against the accused in the case.

The rape victim from Unnao, who was airlifted to a Delhi hospital after she was set ablaze allegedly by five persons, died late on Friday night. On the father of the Unnao victim demanding that the guilty either to be "chased and shot dead" like the Hyderabad police encounter or be hanged within 24 hours, Shrinate said that she understands the "pain, agony, anger and grief" of the father, but law and order needs to be strengthened.

"He is the father, I can understand his pain and his disappointment. I empathise with the family and we solidly stand with them in this hour of grief... But law and order is the basis of any civil society. "Law and order needs to be strengthened to an extent where perpetrators of crime against women don't have the courage to do anything. Police needs to be sensitized to first make it safe for women, and in case of a crime, lodge FIRs and offer protection instead of shielding the accused," she said.

Hitting out at the state government, Shrinate said that it is "not the first and this will indeed not be the last case if you (UP government) don't wake up". "The UP government needs to wake up and realise that it is becoming the rape capital of the world. Such brutal crimes are taking place in your state and your police is incapable," she said.

"My question to the DGP and the chief minister is why did your officers not register an FIR for four months? What action will be taken against them?" the Congress spokesperson said. "The chief minister of UP says that he is upset with what has happened. More than assurance, the Uttar Pradesh government needs to strengthen law-and-order in the state. Our question to the state police is why FIR was not registered in four months and why the accused were left out on bail," Shrinate told reporters.

She was responding to a statement of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who gave the assurance that the case would be pleaded in a fast-track court to provide speedy justice to the deceased woman's family. Hitting out at Adityanath, Shrinate alleged that political protection is being given to those committing crimes against women.

"How do accused get away by committing such heinous crimes? What gives them the courage to do so? The answer is, it is due to complete collapse of law and order in the state. They somehow find political protection and that is why they have the courage to go ahead and do this against our women," the Congress spokesperson said. She also questioned the silence of the Prime Minister and senior BJP leaders.

"We can't turn a blind eye. Why are the prime minister and all those ministers who took to streets earlier now silent. Why is there a conspicuous silence in the matter?" she posed. "We are not just talking of this victim or Uttar Pradsh. It is crime against 50 per cent of our population. As a woman and as somebody in public life I don't think we can turn a blind eye to this anymore. I think we need to raise questions," Shrinate said.

