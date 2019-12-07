Samajwadi Party delegation visits Unnao village where rape victim was set ablaze

A delegation of Samajwadi Party leaders on Saturday visited the village in the Unnao district where rape victim, who died of burn injuries, was set ablaze by culprits. The leaders met with the family members of the victim who succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi hospital on Friday night.

Speaking to ANI here, Uttar Pradesh Samajwadi Party chief Naresh Uttam Patel said that the government has totally failed to maintain law and order in the state. "This is a very unfortunate incident and shows the government's lack of competence. Law and order has collapsed in the state. People including women are not safe under the Yogi government. Such crimes (rape and murder) are increasing. The government has failed," he said.

Party MLC Sunil Singh Sajan alleged that the accused were related to the ruling party BJP. The 23-year-old rape victim was set ablaze while she was on way to a court on Thursday morning. After battling for life for more than 40-hours, she died at 11.40 pm on Friday in the national capital. (ANI)

