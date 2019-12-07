Kerala police register case against three suspected Maoists

A case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) has been registered against three suspected Maoists who had allegedly visited a tribal colony here earlier this week, police said on Saturday. The case was registered against the three after a resident of the colony lodged a complaint, the police said.

"A resident has given a complaint saying five members visited the colony carrying guns. They allegedly threatened the residents not to complain to the police. They were speaking in Kannada and snatched the mobile phones from them," they said. In the complaint, the resident said the gang had prepared food in a house in the colony and left with rice and vegetables.

The tribals alleged that even though the presence of Maoists have been confirmed in the area, Thunderbolt, a commando force, is yet to act. PTI RRT NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)