Left Menu
Development News Edition

City hospital held responsible for patient's death, directed

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 22:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 22:29 IST
City hospital held responsible for patient's death, directed

The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission has held a city-based hospital guilty of negligence in treating an accident patient, who had finally succumbed, and directed the private clinical establishment to pay Rs 9.5 lakhs as compensation to the widow, a senior official said on Saturday. The accident happened on July 11, 2018 evening when 64-year-old Gour Sundar Pal was hit by a private car in Salt Lake.

He was taken to a hospital where he was given first aid and referred to a higher set up when he was admitted to the private hospital at around 7PM and he passed away at 11.45 PM, the official said. The victim's wife Mala Pal lodged a complaint of medical negligence as well as hospital negligence against both the clinical establishments on August 9, 2018.

The first hospital was given the benefit of doubt while the Commission held the second one guilty of negligence, the official said adding that it was directed to pay Mala Pal Rs 9.5 lakhs as compensation. The order was issued recently..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra girl reunites with parents through Facebook after 12 years

A girl, who went missing 12 years back, is finally going to be reunited with her family. The reunion of the girl with her family has become possible because of Vamsi Krishna, who searched for the minors parents and siblings on Facebook.The ...

Manipur CM inspects sites proposed to be visited by PM Modi, Japanese PM Shinzo Abe on Dec 17

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh inspected on Saturday the sites Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe are supposed to visit during their proposed trip to the state. The annual summit between PM Modi and J...

Bhagwat says rearing cows found to have lessened jail inmates'

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Saturday that experience has shown that criminal mindset of jail inmates decreased when they were given the task of looking after cows. Such observations and findings should be do...

Telangana CM urges Sitharaman to release Rs 4,531 cr in GST dues

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday wrote to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, urging her to release Rs 4,531 crore in GST dues pending from the central government. In the letter, Rao explained the states financial p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019