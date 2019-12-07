My aim is to ensure Madhya Pradesh remains secure for women: Kamal Nath

Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday said that his aim is to ensure that Madhya Pradesh remains a secure state for women. Chief Minister Nath, who was talking to media persons, said: "The state administration will plan about security. My aim is to ensure that Madhya Pradesh remains a secure state and so as other cities in the state like Indore. Insecure environment anywhere will not be tolerated."

When asked about the Nirbhaya case and death sentence to the convict, he said: "Law should take its course." The Chief Minister was in Indore for distributing e-rickshaws to women under the Mukhyamntri Swarojgar Yojna.

He also distributed e-rickshaws to differently-abled women. "After Indore, e-rickshaws will be distributed in Gwalior, Jabalpur and then in other parts of the state," he said, adding that e-rickshaws will provide an opportunity for women to get self-employed. (ANI)

