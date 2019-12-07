Bus carrying 30 passengers overturns in Himachal's Solan, 14 injured
14 passengers injured after a bus carrying 30 passengers overturned on National Highway (NH) 5 in Solan district.
The incident took place when the bus was en route to Chandigarh from Shimla.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
