Kerala: 4 including victim's aunt arrested in rape case
Four accused, including the victim's aunt, have been arrested under the charges of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in connection with the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl in Kollam district.
The girl was reportedly taken to a lodge in Kollam district where she was allegedly raped.
A lodge owner, who was among those arrested, was produced before a court and was remanded. Three others are in police custody in connection with the case.
The probe began after the victim's mother had filed a missing complaint in the matter. (ANI)
