Rearing cows led to reduction in 'criminal mindset' of inmates: Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said that opening of cow shelters in jails have led to a reduction in the criminal mindset of those inmates who reared cows.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressing a gathering in Pune . Image Credit: ANI

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said that opening of cow shelters in jails have led to a reduction in the criminal mindset of those inmates who reared cows. Addressing a gathering here, Bhagwat said, "Cow shelters were opened in jails and some inmates started rearing cows. Jailers of different prisons have told me, on two-three occasions, that criminal mindset of jail inmates who reared cows, decreased."

Elaborating on his statement he also called upon such exercise to be conducted and documented at different places to establish the fact before the world. "If this needs to be established on the global level then documentation is necessary. Criminals have to undergo psychological analysis and after they rear cow, we have to again note the changes and take out its statistical probability and document it. When such a document comes from thousands of places, the fact will be established. This exercise needs to be undertaken", he added.

Bhagwat also called upon more and more families to come forward to take care of cows which are left unattended. "In our society, all things are seen in the perspective of relation. The West thinks that cow gives milk and meat, hence it is a thing of consumption for them. However, we never reared cow for their milk. In India, the cow was always reared for a sacred atmosphere. Milk and its products were never sold", Bhagwat said.

He also outlined the benefits of cow dung in the traditional method of farming and said that for centuries our farmers never depended on fertilizers because cow dung provided them with natural manure. "But now things have changed", he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

