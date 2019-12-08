Left Menu
Rampur: Patient's relatives vandalise hospital after being referred to different facility

A group of people, accompanying a patient with heart disease to the District Hospital in Rampur vandalised the Emergency ward of the hospital on Friday after the hospital management referred him to a different hospital citing non-availability of heart specialists.

  • Rampur (Uttar Pradesh)
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 05:28 IST
  • Created: 08-12-2019 05:28 IST
The incident was captured in CCTV (CCTV visuals). Image Credit: ANI

Sharing details of the incident Doctor Rakesh Mittal from district hospital said that the patient had come there after being turned away by some hospitals and was referred from here due to unavailability of a heart specialist. "The patient had been turned away by some hospital. When they came here, after admitting him it was realised that heart specialist isn't here so he was referred to another hospital. But they refused to take him. They vandalised Emergency Ward and thrashed staff", Mittal said. (ANI)

