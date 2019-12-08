Uttarakhand: Case registered against policeman for celebratory firing during wedding

The Uttarakhand Police on Saturday registered a case against two, including one police personnel for allegedly indulging in celebratory firing during a wedding function in Haridwar. In a video, the police officer could be seen dancing and firing in the air. After some time, he hands over the gun to another person and assists him in firing shots.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Senthil Abudai said, "We are investigating the matter. FIR is also being registered. If found true, he will be sent to district police lines and appropriate action will be taken." The police officer further said that the erring personnel's gun license will also be permanently cancelled after the due probe is conducted into the matter. (ANI)

