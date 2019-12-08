Left Menu
Delhi: Death toll rises to 43 in Anaj Mandi fire

The death toll in Anaj Mandi fire at Rani Jhansi Road has risen to 43.

Visual from Anaj Mandi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The death toll in Anaj Mandi fire at Rani Jhansi Road has risen to 43. Around 62 people were taken out from the building that caught fire in the wee hours on Sunday of which 43 have been declared dead.

34 have been confirmed dead in Lok Nayak Hospital, and 9 in Lady Hardinge Hospital. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed grief over the death of 43 people, who lost their lives in a major fire that broke out in Anaj Mandi at Rani Jhansi Road here.Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal called the incident "a very very tragic news" and said that firemen were doing their best."V v tragic news. Rescue operations going on. Firemen doing their best. Injured are being taken to hospitals," he tweeted.Around 15 people were initially rushed to the hospital after a fire broke out at a factory in Anaj Mandi.

Soon after receiving the report, 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire and to carry out rescue operations. Given the intensity of the fire, 10-12 more fire tenders had to be sent at the spot. Speaking to media, Deputy Fire Chief Officer Sunil Choudhary said: "A fire broke out in a 600 sq feet plot. It was very dark inside. It is a factory where school bags, bottles and other materials were kept."

"We have so far sent 15 people to the LNJP hospital for medical aid. While some of them were injured, others had fainted. The owner said that around 20-25 labourers were sleeping inside when the incident happened," he had added. The officer further said the fire was of "medium category" and had been completely doused.

Kishore Kumar, Medical Superintendent of Lok Nayak Hospital, had told ANI: "We got 14 casualties, of which 10 were brought dead. The causalities have been brought from basti area near filmistan. Our team of doctors is attending to those who are alive." Mohammad Asim, a local said, "The flat was given on rent. It was a short circuit. Fire brigade team and police teams did a great job."

The fire has been completely doused and rescue operations are currently underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

