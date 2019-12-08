Pune: 67-yr-old man held for sexually abusing 5-yr-old girl

A 67-year-old-man was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 5-year old in Pimpri area of Pune on December 6, police said.

"The accused has been arrested and an FIR has been registered against him," they said.

He has been booked him under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. (ANI)

