Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi fire tragedy: FIR registered, case transferred to crime branch for investigation

Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa on Sunday said that an FIR has been registered in connection with the Anaj Mandi fire incident and the case has been transferred to the crime branch for further investigation.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 12:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 12:52 IST
Delhi fire tragedy: FIR registered, case transferred to crime branch for investigation
Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa on Sunday said that an FIR has been registered in connection with the Anaj Mandi fire incident and the case has been transferred to the crime branch for further investigation. "An FIR has been registered in the incident under Section 304 of IPC. The case has been transferred to the crime branch now. At 5.22 am, information about fire in a building was received by the police. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. In the rescue operation, we saved around 60 people but unfortunately 43 people lost their lives," Randhawa told reporters here.

"Prima facie, the fire seems to have occurred due to short circuit. There was a lot of plastic on the premises due to which there was smoke after the fire occurred. The deaths have mostly occurred due to asphyxiation due to smoke. We have shifted most of the injured to LNJP Hospital and Lady Hardinge Hospital," he added. The death toll in Anaj Mandi fire at Rani Jhansi Road has risen to 43. Around 62 people were taken out from the factory that caught fire in the wee hours on Sunday of which 43 have been declared dead.

34 have been confirmed dead in Lok Nayak Hospital, and 9 in Lady Hardinge Hospital. Soon after receiving the report, 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire and to carry out rescue operations. Given the intensity of the fire, 10-12 more fire tenders had to be sent at the spot.

The fire has been completely doused by the fire brigade team and all the persons have been evacuated from the site. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Goa govt to revive farming culture: Minister on onion crisis

The Goa government will revive the farming culture and encourage the cultivation of onions in the state so that issues like rising prices of the bulb do not affect the common man, a state minister has said. Talking to reporters on Saturday,...

Iran unveils budget of 'resistance' against US sanctions

Tehran, Dec 8 AFP Irans President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday presented to parliament what he called a budget of resistance against crippling sanctions imposed by arch-enemy the United States. Next year, similar to the current year, our budget...

Pep Guardiola liked his team's performance despite defeat against Manchester United

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he liked how his team played against Manchester United despite facing a defeat. Manchester City suffered a 2-1 defeat on Saturday in Premier League.I like how my team played. We conceded a little b...

Justin Bieber flaunts new neck tattoo

Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber has added yet another tattoo to his collection and that too in one of the most painful areas that you can get on the body, his neck. Interestingly, Bieber has been going under the ink since he was 16...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019