Smoke inhalation poses bigger risk to the life of injured in Delhi fire incident, says Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday said that smoke inhalation rather than burns were a cause of concern for most of the injured from the major fire that broke out in Anaj Mandi at Rani Jhansi Road in Delhi.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday said that smoke inhalation rather than burns were a cause of concern for most of the injured from the major fire that broke out in Anaj Mandi at Rani Jhansi Road in Delhi. "The burn injuries can be dealt with but smoke inhalation causes more problems as it can affect people even a day or two later. That is why they are being kept under observation," Puri said after meeting the injured being treated at the Lok Nayak Hospital here.

"Smoke inhalation can lead to lung swelling and other problems and it poses a bigger risk. There are very few people with burn injuries, most of the injured are being kept under observation for the former reason," Puri added. Speaking about Aqeel, a patient with 55 per cent burn injuries admitted in the hospital, Puri added, "He has 55 per cent burns but he is in good spirits and he told me he will be completely fine."

The Union Minister reiterated that short circuit was the cause behind the fire, but said that the accountability will be fixed at a later date. "The police and fire department did commendable work today. Of course the culprits need to be reprimanded but a hospital is not the place to fix the blame on anyone, a press conference will be held later to fix the responsibility behind the accident," Puri said.

At least 43 people were killed while 16 were injured after a massive fire broke out in a factory in Anaj Mandi area on Rani Jhansi Road here on Sunday morning, police said. 15 injured are being treated at the Lok Nayak Hospital while one patient is under the watch of the doctors at Lady Hardinge Medical College.

Around 62 people were taken out by fire tenders from the building that caught fire in the wee hours of Sunday, out of which 34 were confirmed dead by Lok Nayak Hospital and 9 by Lady Hardinge Hospital, police said. (ANI)

