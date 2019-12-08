Karnataka leaders condole death of over 40 in fire at Delhi

Leaders in Karnataka have condoled the fire incident that has so far claimed as many as 43 lives in north Delhi on Sunday. Expressing his sorrow, Chief Minister B S B S Yediyurappa tweeted: Deeply saddened to hear about the tragic incident...My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Wishing everyone injured a speedy recovery." Congress legislative party leader Siddaramaiah too lamented the tragedy.

He tweeted: Deeply disturbed to know about the tragic incident that has killed more than 40 innocent lives. My deepest condolences to their families." A massive blaze ripped through a four-storey building housing manufacturing units in north Delhi's Anaj Mandi area.

Most of the people working in the units were asleep when the fire broke out on the second floor of the building in the early hours and 30 fire tenders were pressed into service, fire officials said.

