Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan govt asks Centre to sanction more Anganwadi centres

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 14:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 14:26 IST
Rajasthan govt asks Centre to sanction more Anganwadi centres
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Rajasthan government has asked the Centre to increase the number of Anganwadi centers in the state for effective implementation of the 'Poshan Abhiyan'. According to the transcript of the meeting of the National Council of Nutritional Challenges accessed by PTI, Rajasthan's Women and Child Development Minister Mamta Bhupesh has asked the Union Women and Child Development Ministry to sanction more Anganwadi centers for the state.

"Geographically, Rajasthan is a large state and anganwadis are located at a distance of six to seven kilometers. It makes transportation of children difficult from one place to another. Hence, I request the Centre to increase the number of Anganwadi centers in the state," Bhupesh said. She further said that more Anganwadi centers are required for the effective implementation of the Poshan Abhiyan or the National Nutrition Mission.

Presently, there are 62,000 Anganwadi centers operational in Rajasthan and 14 lakh across the country. Bhupesh also raised the issue of around 20,000 such centers being taken on rent.

"If budget could be sanctioned then we can build more Anganwadi centers rather than taking them on rent," she said. The meeting was held to review the National Nutrition Mission or 'Poshan Abhiyan', a program launched with the aim to reduce the level of stunting, undernutrition, anemia and low birth weight in children.

It aims to achieve a reduction in stunting from 38.4 percent (NFHS-4) to 25 percent by 2022. The meeting was also attended by NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, WCD secretary Rabindra Panwar, officials of the Union Health Ministry, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Nutrition among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Extended financial aid to Unnao rape victim's kin: Cong leader Annu Tondon

Former Congress lawmaker Annu Tondon on Sunday said that the party has extended financial aid to the kin of Unnao rape victim, who breathed her last in the national capital on Friday. We Congress are with the family of the victim. Priyanka ...

Delhi govt displayed 'insensitive' approach in handling situation after fire in Anaj Mandi: Alka Lamba

Congress leader Alka Lamba on Sunday said that Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has displayed an insensitive approach in handling the aftermaths of the fire incident that took place in Anaj Mandi at Rani Jhansi Road. Speaking to ANI, La...

Kolkata: Police arrest drug traffickers, seize 20 kg of hash

Police here arrested one drug peddler and acting upon the information received from him recovered 20 kilograms of hash charas from a flat in Kolkata. The accused was identified as Zakir by the police who added that the market value of the s...

HAL's Goa helicopter MRO project to be functional soon: Naik

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limiteds proposed project of helicopter maintenance, repair and overhaul MRO in Goa would become functional soon as all the hurdles have been cleared now, Union minister Shripad Naik said on Sunday. The HAL and Fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019