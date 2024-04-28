Left Menu

Union Minister Smriti Irani Offers Prayers at Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Sought blessings at the feet of Ram Lalla for the progress of the nation, good health of pradhaan sevak prime minister and prayed for Indias glory, she said.In a post in Hindi on X, she said, Prayed for the peace, happiness and prosperity for the people of Amethi during the darshan of Shri Hanuman jee at the Hanumangarhi temple located in Lord Rams city Ayodhya Dhaam. The BJP has declared Irani the partys candidate from the seat in the Lok Sabha elections.

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 28-04-2024 23:19 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 23:19 IST
Union Minister Smriti Irani Offers Prayers at Ram Temple in Ayodhya
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday visited the Ram temple and Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya. Speaking to reporters, the minister said that she prayed for the good health of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, progress of the nation and the well-being of the residents of Amethi, her Lok Sabha constituency.

''Today, I consider myself fortunate to be born in an era that saw our Ram Lalla being installed from a tent to a grand temple, through a grand ceremony. Sought blessings at the feet of Ram Lalla for the progress of the nation, good health of pradhaan sevak (prime minister) and prayed for India's glory,'' she said.

In a post in Hindi on X, she said, ''Prayed for the peace, happiness and prosperity for the people of Amethi during the 'darshan' of Shri Hanuman jee at the Hanumangarhi (temple) located in Lord Ram's city Ayodhya Dhaam.'' The BJP has declared Irani the party's candidate from the seat in the Lok Sabha elections. In 2019 polls, she had defeated former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The Congress has so far not declared its candidate for Amethi, election is slated for the fifth phase on May 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

 India
3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

 China
4
Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024